A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty extend falls on profit-taking after touching a record high for a seventh consecutive session.

The BSE Sensex is down 0.07 percent after earlier hitting an all-time high of 22,485.77, while the broader Nifty falls 0.09 percent after gaining touching a record high of 6,732.25.

The RBI kept interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as widely expected.

Among blue chips, ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) falls 0.7 percent while Larsen and Toubro Ltd (LART.NS) is down 0.6 percent.

Bank shares slump with State Bank of India falling 1.6 percent and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) 1.8 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)