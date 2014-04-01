Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty extend falls on profit-taking after touching a record high for a seventh consecutive session.
The BSE Sensex is down 0.07 percent after earlier hitting an all-time high of 22,485.77, while the broader Nifty falls 0.09 percent after gaining touching a record high of 6,732.25.
The RBI kept interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as widely expected.
Among blue chips, ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) falls 0.7 percent while Larsen and Toubro Ltd (LART.NS) is down 0.6 percent.
Bank shares slump with State Bank of India falling 1.6 percent and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) 1.8 percent.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.