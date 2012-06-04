MUMBAI The BSE Sensex edged higher on Monday, recovering from an earlier fall of as much as 1.4 percent to snap three day of losses, as hopes for rate cuts sparked gains in banks, while bargain-hunting lifted blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro.

Falling global oil prices as well as declining core inflation and growth in India give the Reserve Bank of India room to adjust interest rates, a deputy governor said, two weeks before a policy review.

The BSE Sensex provisionally rose 0.3 percent to 16,008.75 points. The Nifty rose 0.14 percent to 4,848.15 points.

Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) rose 3.5 percent, while Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) ended 1.5 percent higher. State Bank of India added 0.9 percent.

