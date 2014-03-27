A broker smiles as he trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose to record highs for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as state-run lenders including State Bank of India (SBI) extended recent gains on broker upgrades and on hopes of some easing at the central bank's policy review on Tuesday.

Higher rollovers on an absolute basis coupled with high roll cost during the expiry of March derivative contracts also lent support and indicates market participants are bullish for the April series, dealers added.

Besides the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on April 1, where it is widely expected to keeps rates unchanged, investors say the forthcoming general elections would act as the next key catalyst for markets.

Overseas investors have helped underpin gains, with net purchases in shares reaching $2.75 billion so far this month, according to regulatory data.

"Profit-booking cannot be ruled out, but it remains a buy on dips due to flows and macro improvement," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities.

"Also, India's central bank may ease the rates a bit on April 1 in support of foreign investors."

The Nifty rose as much as 1.1 percent to an all-time high of 6,673.95, while the Sensex gained 0.96 percent to a lifetime high of 22,307.74.

The Sensex closed 0.54 percent higher, while the Nifty ended up 0.61 percent.

Shares in state-run banks gained after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stocks, saying neglected lenders are poised for a rally on emerging macroeconomic and political clarity.

State Bank of India rose 3.9 percent, Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) ended higher 3.8 percent, and Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) gained 2.4 percent.

Non-banking state-run infrastructure lender IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS) also rose 5.2 percent.

Other blue chips also rose: Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) gained 1.1 percent, while ITC (ITC.NS) ended 0.2 percent higher.

Airline shares gained after the central bank on Wednesday extended the deadline for raising working capital via external commercial borrowings by domestic airlines to March 2015 from December 2013.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS), the country's No.2 airline by domestic market share, gained 2.6 percent, while SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.BO) surged 3.5 percent.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd (TALW.NS) surged as much as 12.8 percent to 182.40 rupees, its highest in more than 13 months, after the Economic Times daily reported UK health and fitness group The David Lloyd is looking to buy around 20 percent in the company, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The stock ended 8 percent higher after the company said in a clarification to exchanges that there have been no negotiations for sale of any equity.

However, exporters continued to fall on fears of margin erosion as the rupee was holding around its eight-month high.

Among pharmaceutical exporters, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) fell 1.1 percent and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS) lost 1.7 percent.

In software stocks, Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) fell 0.55 percent and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) ended 0.6 percent lower.

(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)