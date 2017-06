Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 0.22 percent, while the Nifty loses 0.3 percent. Banks extend fall after RBI's Basel III guidelines requirements earlier this week.

ICICI Bank(ICBK.NS) shares down 0.9 percent, State Bank of India (SBI.NS) down 1.64 percent.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) falls 0.45 percent on media reports that the petroleum ministry has struck down its plans to recover $1.2 billion in costs before the energy major starts sharing profits with the government from its gas field off the Andhra coast.