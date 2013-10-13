Reuters Market Eye - Indian shares are expected to be influenced by companies reporting July-September earnings, including Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), as well as progress on the U.S. debt talks.

Inflation data on Monday will also be eyed amid expectations the RBI will raise the repo rate by another 25 bps at its policy review late this month after surprising markets with a 25 bps hike last month.

Industrial output rose 0.6 percent in August from a year earlier, well below expectations for a 2 percent rise, according to data late on Friday.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Mon: Wholesale price inflation (around noon)

Consumer price inflation (5:30 p.m.)

Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank (INBK.NS) earnings

Tue: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS)

Weds: M3 Money supply data

Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS)

Fri: Bank loan, forex reserves data (5 p.m.)

(Reporting by Himank Sharma)