Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex gains 0.6 percent, tracking a rally in global markets on hopes for additional monetary stimulus measures from major central banks, and on signs European policy makers were seeking a solution to Spanish banking woes.

The Nifty rises 0.5 percent. The Sensex and the Nifty had surged well over 2 percent on Wednesday, posting their biggest daily percentage gains since January 3, on hopes the Reserve Bank of India will cut domestic interest rates this month.

Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index, gain for a fourth consecutive day. ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) is up 1.3 percent.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) gains 1.4 percent ahead of its annual shareholders meeting later in the day.