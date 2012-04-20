Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty were flat as Reliance Industries dropped ahead of its quarterly earnings due out later on Friday, while traders also booked profits on recent gains in the past four-session winning streak.

Reliance is expected to report net profit dropped 16 percent to 45 billion rupees, slightly above the 43.3 billion mean forecast from a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Sensex and the NIfty were both flat on the day.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)