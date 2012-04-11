A broker looks at a computer screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty fell on Wednesday, as lenders were hit by rising doubts about whether the RBI will cut rates next week, which exacerbated concerns over a sector facing an acute liquidity crunch and lower lending due to high interest rates.

The falls came during a session marked by waning global risk appetite given the uncertainty over global growth prospects. Blue chip Reliance Industries fell 1.3 percent.

"Asset quality is a concern for banks for next two quarters. There may be a few negative (earnings) surprises," said Vaibhav Agrawal, vice president of research at Angel Broking.

Most analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut its repo rate for the first time in three years next week, but some are warning such a move is not a given.

Morgan Stanley said it saw only a 25 percent chance the RBI would cut rates on April 17, given the widening current account deficit, the high loan-deposit ratio in the banking sector and elevated inflation.

State Bank of India (SBI) fell 0.9 percent while HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) was down 1.3 percent.

The BSE Sensex was last down 0.8 percent, while the Nifty lost 0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)