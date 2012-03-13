The BSE Sensex ended at its highest in more than two weeks, led by gains in Infosys (INFY.NS) on the back of positive comments about orders from its CEO, while Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) advanced on hopes of government reforms in the pricing of natural gas.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally gained 1.3 percent to 17,820.14 points, its highest close since February 24. The 50-share index provisionally rose by as much to 5,429.50, the highest close since February 23.

Among individual stocks, Infosys (INFY.NS) rose 1.5 percent, while Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) gained 2.8 percent.

