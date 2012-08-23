People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai January 24, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI BSE Sensex provisionally ended flat on Thursday, as investors booked profits on Reliance Industries due to worries about lower refining margins, though software service exporters such as Infosys gained on hopes for more U.S. monetary stimulus.

Reliance (RELI.NS) shares fell 1.73 percent, ending down for a fourth consecutive session, although the energy conglomerate is still up nearly 7 percent for the month.

Infosys (INFY.NS) rose 1.9 after minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting suggest the U.S. central bank is moving towards monetary stimulus measures.

The BSE Sensex provisionally rose 0.05 percent, while the Nifty added 0.05 percent.

(Reporting By Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)