Brokers engage in trading on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The Sensex recovered from earlier falls to end at its highest close since May 7 on Friday as Larsen & Toubro surged as investors bet it would benefit from potential rate cuts and the government's push to boost infrastructure.

Other blue chips seen as under-valued also rose, with Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) gaining 1.2 percent.

Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) rose 2.7 percent.

The Sensex provisionally rose 0.4 percent to 16,718.87 points after earlier falling as much as 1 percent.

The Nifty rose 0.4 percent to 5,068.35 points.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)