MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose on Thursday to its highest close in a week as Reliance Industries gained a day before its quarterly earnings, while Infosys rallied after healthy U.S. earnings improved confidence in global IT spending.

Power equipment makers such as Bharat Heavy Electrical (BHEL.NS) also rallied on hopes the government would impose import duties, while hopes for policy reforms boosted sectors expected to benefit such as airlines.

However, Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) slumped, posting its biggest daily percentage fall in two years, after halting production at its Manesar factory because of violent clashes between workers and managers.

The outlook for Indian markets still hinge on any potential reforms after the presidential elections taking place on Thursday. Caution also prevails after the weather office said rains so far in the monsoon season are 22 percent below average, raising worries about rural consumption.

"I think the market was led by a short-covering rally in anticipation of the presidential elections, as nothing has changed fundamentally," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities.

"The market is going to be cautious post elections. If the government takes any actions on parliamentary reforms such as allowing FDI in insurance and retail sectors, and lowering subsidies for fertilizers and fuels, the markets would react positively," Choksey added.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 0.55 percent to 17,278.85 points, posting a second consecutive daily gain that allowed it to post its highest close since July 11.

The 50-share Nifty rose 0.51 percent to end at 5,242.70 points.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) rose 1.7 percent ahead of its April-June quarter earnings on Friday, and helped after Nomura upgraded the stock to 'outperform', citing valuations and benefits from a weak currency.

Shares in Infosys (INFY.NS) rose 3 percent, benefitting from a global risk rally after healthy profits from U.S. companies such as Intel (INTC.O) and Honeywell (HON.N) reduced some of the recent concerns about the world's largest economy.

Infosys shares are still down 9.1 percent since sharply cutting their guidance for the fiscal year a week ago.

Shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL.NS) gained 2.5 percent and Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) rose 0.4 percent on media reports the Indian government cabinet will meet on Thursday to discuss import duties in power equipments.

Shares in Steel Authority of India's (SAIL.NS) rose 0.2 percent as the government was also expected to discuss a potential stake sale, though analysts warned India was unlikely to do so unless share prices recovered further.

Potential policy reforms were also a factor on Thursday, as state assemblies and parliament were widely expected to elect former finance minister Pranab Mukherjee to the ceremonial post of president. Results are due on Sunday.

Investors believe the polls open a much-hyped political window billed as the best chance for the government to launch a wave of reforms and reverse an economic slowdown.

Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) surged 9.6 percent, on hopes the government would open the sector to foreign investment.

However, supermarket operators fell on profit-booking after recent rallies. Pantaloon Retail PART.NS fell 0.8 percent, after already surging 45 percent this year as of Wednesday's close on hopes the government would also allow foreign investment in multi-brand retail.

Maruti Suzuki shares slumped 8.9 percent, posting its biggest daily percentage fall since July 26 when the company had spooked investors with a surprise rise in royalty payments to its parent that had forced analysts to slash growth estimates.

Police were searching on Thursday for 3,000 people they want to detain after one person was killed and scores injured in a riot at Maruti Suzuki's factory in Manesar.

(Additional Reporting by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Rafael Nam)