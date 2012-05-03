Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI The Sensex provisionally fell on Thursday, after the rupee touched a four-month low, exacerbating worries about India's fiscal and economic challenges, and the uncertainty about taxation for overseas investors.
Banking and some of the auto shares led the fall. ICICI bank (ICBK.NS) closed down 2.4 percent and Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) ended 7.9 percent down.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.81 percent to 17,162.58 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1 percent at 5,188.40 points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.