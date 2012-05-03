MUMBAI The Sensex provisionally fell on Thursday, after the rupee touched a four-month low, exacerbating worries about India's fiscal and economic challenges, and the uncertainty about taxation for overseas investors.

Banking and some of the auto shares led the fall. ICICI bank (ICBK.NS) closed down 2.4 percent and Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) ended 7.9 percent down.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.81 percent to 17,162.58 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1 percent at 5,188.40 points.

