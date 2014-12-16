People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex slumped nearly 2 percent on Tuesday, marking its biggest daily fall in more than five months on worries the global turmoil will spur heavy foreign selling and force the central bank to delay expected cuts in interest rates.

The rupee hit a 13-month low on Tuesday after Russia's sharp increase in interest rates reinforced concerns about the global economy at a time when oil prices are sliding. A downbeat China factory survey also weighed.

A key volatility gauge for domestic shares, India VIX, ended up 16.3 percent, marking its biggest one-day gain since January 2014.

Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth a total of $342.64 million over the past five sessions, although they remain net buyers of $17.1 billion this year, making the Indian stock market the second best performer in dollar terms in Asia this year after China.

Analysts remain optimistic India will avoid any major selling by foreign investors. The broader Nifty is down 6.1 percent so far in December, but is still up 28 percent this year.

Although the fall in oil prices has raised worries about the global economy, it has helped lower the cost of imports, while analysts are hopeful the Indian economy will improve on the back of reforms expected from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"India is favourably placed amid crude oil fall and economic growth but broad dollar strength will make December a wash out," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities.

The current fall will provide opportunities to pick up good stocks for the long term, Choksey added.

The benchmark Sensex ended 1.97 percent lower at 26,781.44, below the psychologically important 27,000 level and its lowest close since Oct. 27.

The broader Nifty closed down 1.85 percent at 8,067.60, its lowest close since Oct. 28.

Both indexes posted their biggest single day falls since July 8, when shares tumbled after the railway budget raised worries the government would slash spending.

Falls in December have come as Brent crude price has almost halved from its 2014 high of $115 a barrel in June, raising worries about global growth.

Blue-chips led the decliners on Tuesday, with ITC down 3 percent.

Rate-sensitive shares fell on worries the Reserve Bank of India would delay easing the monetary policy given the instability in global markets.

Data showing plunging retail and wholesale inflation had reinforced hopes the RBI would cut rates at its next policy review in February.

State Bank of India (SBI) slumped 4.8 percent while ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) lost 4.2 percent. Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) lost 2.5 percent.

Companies earning a substantial portion of revenues from Russia also slumped after its central bank raised interest rates to 17 percent in response to the rouble hitting an all-time low.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) lost 6.4 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) ended 2.2 percent lower.

Among the gainers, software exporters rose on hopes a weaker rupee would boost their overseas earnings. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) rose 3.6 percent.

($1 = 62.9050 rupees)

(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)