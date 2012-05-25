Infosys denies promoters selling stake in company
MUMBAI Infosys Ltd denied a media report on Friday that the founders of India's second-biggest software services exporter were looking to sell their entire 12.75 percent stake in the company.
Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex recovered from day's lows, helped by gains in European equities and a second session of recovery in the rupee after it hit an all-time low of 56.40 earlier on Thursday.
The recovery came even as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed early gains to slip 0.7 percent, hitting its lowest since late December.
Lenders State Bank of India and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) led the gainers.
Tata Steel (TISC.NS) shares were also up on bargain hunting after the stock's large underperformance so far in May.
Shares in the steel producer have fallen 14 percent so far in May compared to a 6.3 percent decline in the benchmark index in the same period.
The BSE Sensex was down 0.1 percent, recovering 0.6 percent from the day's low. The Nifty was down 0.15 percent.
NEW DELHI Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.