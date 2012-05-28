Traffic travels past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 17, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex extended gains in afternoon trade, helped by gains in Asian shares, with the local gains led by financials and Reliance Industries.

The rupee was on course to clock a third session of gains, after hitting an all-time low of 56.40 on Thursday.

Trading may remain volatile ahead of the May month derivatives expiry on Thursday.

State Bank of India was up 2.64 percent while ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) rose 1.6 percent.

Reliance Industries rose 1.2 percent, helped by its ongoing share buy-back.

The BSE Sensex and NIfty were up around 0.7 percent.

