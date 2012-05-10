People watch a news channel displayed on a large screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta

MUMBAI The Sensex and the Nifty fell on Thursday on concerns over selling by foreign investors, as banks and auto stocks extended recent falls.

Selling by foreign funds has been a top concern this week, with net sales reaching a provisional 13.4 billion rupees over the previous three sessions, data showed.

Among lenders, State Bank of India (SBI.NS) fell 1.7 percent, while ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) fell 0.2 percent.

Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS) led the declines in auto stocks, down 3.5 percent.

The Sensex provisionally fell 0.3 percent to 16,435.17 points, while the Nifty lost 0.1 percent to 4,970.90 points.