The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is reflected on a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the building in Mumbai November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The Sensex provisionally rose 0.8 percent on Friday after State Bank of India (SBI.NS) reported higher-than-expected earnings, which led to buying in financial shares.

Stocks pared early session losses which were triggered by continued weakness in the rupee which hit a new life low in the session.

Shares in SBI closed 5.82 percent up, while ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) rose 2.76 percent.

Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) shares closed 3.5 percent down. The Sensex rose 0.78 percent to 16,195.81 points.

The Nifty added 0.44 percent at 4,891.45 points.