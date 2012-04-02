People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai January 24, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty kicked off the second quarter flat, as gains in state-run banks after they sold shares to the government at above-market prices were offset by falls in Reliance Industries shares due to concerns about its January to March earnings.

State Bank of India rose 0.65 percent to 2,109.90 rupees after saying on Friday it had approved the issuance and allotment of 36 million shares at 2,191.69 rupees per share to the Indian government.

Meanwhile, Union Bank of India gained 0.9 percent after saying it had received 6.5 billion rupees from state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India, having allotted 2.6 million shares at a premium.

The actions were part of previously announced plans by the government to inject capital into state-run lenders.

But offseting broader gains, Reliance Industries lost 1.3 percent, with traders citing fears about its latest fiscal Q4 earnings, due to pressure on its refining margins and reduced output from its KG-D6 gas blocks.

The main 30-share BSE index was up 0.1 percent, while the 50-share Nifty index was flat.

