A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gained 0.51 percent and the 50-share NSE index also added 0.53 percent on the back of positive opening of European stocks.

Expectations are that the European Central Bank will unveil new tactics to cut high borrowing costs for indebted euro zone states at a policy meeting later in the day.

Tech shares were leading the gainers, with Infosys up 3.4 percent while Wipro added 3.9 percent.

ICICI Bank jumped 2 percent while Axis Bank gained 2.1 percent.

Cigarette maker ITC fell 2.17 percent on concerns that anti-tobacco marketing laws globally might be emulated in India as well.