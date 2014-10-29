A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday to hit their highest close in five weeks, tracking a rally in global markets on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would reaffirm its willingness to wait before raising U.S. interest rates.

Blue-chips such as Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) and Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS) led the gainers ahead of the outcome of the Fed's two-day meeting later in the day.

But some of the broader gains were capped ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry due on Thursday, while companies posting disappointing earnings such as Dr Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) fell.

"We have seen strong buying emerging and it’s still a buy-on-decline market. We expect Nifty to trade above 8,000 levels," said Suresh Parmar, head, institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets adding that investors would take a call from the Federal Reserve meeting outcome.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.81 percent higher at 27,098.17 points while the broader Nifty gained 0.78 percent to 8,090.45 points.

Auto stocks led the gains with Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) up 1.65 percent while Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) added 3.5 percent. The sector was also aided by expectations of higher sales during the ongoing festive season.

Metal stocks rose sharply on the back of firmer prices in international markets. Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) gained 6.23 percent while Tata Steel (TISC.NS) added 4.54 percent and Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS) closed up 4.2 percent.

Technology and consumer stocks also gained. Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) ended 2.5 percent higher after having falling 3.9 percent since Oct. 13. ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) ended 1.23 percent higher, but is still down 4.2 percent so far this month.

However, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) closed down 0.81 percent after its earnings missed some analysts' expectations.

Shares in Jubilant Life Sciences (JULS.NS) plunged 11.34 percent to a two-week low after it net loss widened in the September quarter.

Shares in Oriental Bank of Commerce (ORBC.NS) slumped 4.1 percent on rising bad loans.

(Editing by Sunil Nair)