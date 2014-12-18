A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose 1.6 percent on Thursday to snap a five-session losing streak as blue-chips including ICICI Bank surged as a rally in global markets and the cabinet's nod to a nationwide sales tax bill led to unwinding of short positions.

Asian share markets rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would wait until at least two meetings before raising rates.

Investors were also encouraged after the Indian cabinet approved a constitutional amendment bill on Wednesday to rationalise state and central indirect taxes into a harmonised goods and services tax (GST).

The developments sparked a recovery in domestic shares that had been hit by concerns about financial contagion from the Russian currency's drop to record lows.

"Progress on GST is positive and recent correction is a good opportunity for investors to increase their India allocations," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm.

The Nifty rose 1.61 percent to 8,159.30, while the Sensex ended up 1.56 percent at 27,126.57, both marking their biggest daily gains since Oct. 31.

Gains were spread across-the board with all BSE sector indexes ending positive. The BSE Consumer Durables index gained the most, ending 5.3 percent higher, followed by the BSE Power index which rose 3.3 percent.

Blue-chips led the gainers. ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) rose 4 percent, while Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) ended up 2.6 percent.

Infosys (INFY.NS) rose 1.4 percent and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) gained 1.3 percent.

Shares of logistics companies rose on hopes of lower taxes and fast movement of goods after the cabinet cleared the nationwide goods and services tax bill.

Gateway Distriparks (GATE.NS) gained 2.2 percent, Snowman Logistics (SNOW.NS) ended up 7.6 percent, Gati (GATI.NS) rose 5.3 percent and Container Corp of India (CCRI.NS) advanced 4.7 percent.

Shares of cigarette makers also rose on media reports that tobacco had been included in the GST ambit.

ITC (ITC.NS) rose 0.8 percent, Godfrey Phillips India (GDFR.NS) gained 1.2 percent and VST Industries (VSTI.NS) ended up 1.3 percent.

Real estate stocks gained on media reports the cabinet deferred approval on a real estate regulatory bill.

Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS) gained 3.3 percent, DLF (DLF.NS) rose 1.7 percent while Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL.NS) surged 10.8 percent.

Among the decliners, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GLEN.NS) fell 2.1 percent, adding to Wednesday's slump of 2.4 percent on concerns over the company's sales exposure to Russia and Latin America.

