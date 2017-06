People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell on Monday, led by banks, software services companies and automakers after the market opened higher.

At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.3 percent at 17,867.21, with 20 of its components advancing. It had opened up 0.3 percent.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.5 percent at 5,402.80.

(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)