Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty were lower in opening trade on Wednesday, mainly because of profit taking in banks ahead of a long weekend.

The National Stock exchange's 50-share index, which rose 3.5 percent in the last three sessions, also took cues from global markets which fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes showed policy makers there were less keen for a new round of monetary stimulus.

The NSE's banking index was down 0.9 percent after the 5.1 percent rise over the last three sessions.

Traders are refraining from keeping positions open as the market is closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.

Shares in State Bank Of India were lower by 1 percent at 2,150.30 rupees and private lender ICICI Bank 1.5 percent at 894.70 rupees.

The Nifty was down 0.57 percent at 5,328.25 points and the 30-share BSE index 0.45 percent at 17,517.66 points.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)