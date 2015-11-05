A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty closed at five-week lows after the U.S. Federal Reserve Governor reiterated the possibility of raising interest rates in December, while caution ahead of Bihar state exit polls accelerated the selloff.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.94 percent, closing at its lowest level since Oct 1.

The broader NSE index ended 1.05 percent lower, also closing at its lowest level since Oct 1. The index has booked losses in eight out of the last nine sessions. Both indices marked their biggest single-day percentage loss since Sept. 22.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)