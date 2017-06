A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.25 percent at 30,658.77, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.14 percent higher at 9,525.75.

Both indexes also hit record intraday highs earlier.

The NSE auto index rose 0.7 percent to climb to its highest ever.

(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)