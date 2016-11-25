A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The NSE Nifty rose about 2 percent on Friday as software services exporters such as Infosys Ltd and drug makers including Sun Pharma Ltd surged due to a weaker rupee.

The index rose 1.87 percent to 8,114.30, and advanced 0.5 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 1.76 percent to 26,316.34, posting its biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct. 18, and a weekly gain of 0.6 percent.

Both indexes posted their first weekly gain in five.

