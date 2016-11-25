India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
The NSE Nifty rose about 2 percent on Friday as software services exporters such as Infosys Ltd and drug makers including Sun Pharma Ltd surged due to a weaker rupee.
The index rose 1.87 percent to 8,114.30, and advanced 0.5 percent for the week.
The benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 1.76 percent to 26,316.34, posting its biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct. 18, and a weekly gain of 0.6 percent.
Both indexes posted their first weekly gain in five.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.