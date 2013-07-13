Reuters Market Eye - After Infosys Ltd(INFY.NS) kicked off the April-June earnings reporting season on a solid footing, investors will now look forward to blue-chip earnings like Reliance Industries Ltd(RELI.NS) and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd(TCS.NS) next week.

Bank earnings will also be important with HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) due to report results on Wednesday, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS) and Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS) on Thursday.

In terms of economic data, investors will also be looking at June consumer price inflation data and May industrial output due later in the day and wholesale price-based inflation data for June on Monday.

Global events will also be important, with a slew of economic data through the week from China, while Federal Reserve chairman will appear before the U.S. Congress on July 17-18, and G20 finance ministers and central banks will meet in Moscow on July 19-20.