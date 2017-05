A screen displaying India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the budget is seen on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares ended higher on Friday, although the indexes ended marginally down for the week, with corporate earnings bringing positivity into an otherwise lacklustre market.

The BSE Sensex rose 0.33 percent to 27,803.24. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 0.37 percent to 8,541.20, after rising as much as 0.46 percent.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)