A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Nifty is trading higher, recovering slightly from a 1-1/2 month closing-low posted on Wednesday.

Blue chips lead the recovery, tracking higher Asian shares after dovish comments by the Fed's Janet Yellen and upbeat Chinese trade data.

Shares in Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) gain 1.1 percent after falling 7.9 percent since April 29 as the company's earnings disappointed some investors.

However, caution is expected to prevail ahead of the general elections outcome due on May 16.

Overseas investors sold index futures worth 5.12 billion rupees ($85.25 million) while their cash shares purchase was at 1.19 billion rupees on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows.

The BSE Sensex was trading up more than 80 points while the Nifty gained over 20 points as of 11:11 a.m.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)