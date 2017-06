Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is flat, paring earlier gains as auto stocks such as Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) fall after posting disappointing April sales results, while banking stocks reverse course and fall on profit-taking.

Tata Motors shares fall 3.4 percent down after saying on Tuesday its April vehicle sales declined 7 percent.

Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) shares are up 0.12 percent after earlier gaining as much as up 1.8 percent.