MUMBAI The Sensex provisionally fell 1.8 percent after the rupee hit a record low on Wednesday and as global risk aversion weighed on investor sentiments.

Banks and auto shares were the big losers with ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) shares ending provisionally 2.4 percent down and Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) shares 7.7 percent down.

The Sensex fell 1.81 percent to 16,032.48 points, while Nifty lost 1.71 percent at 4,858.25 points.