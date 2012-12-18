People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is up 0.27 percent while the Nifty gains 0.2 percent.

Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) gains 1.9 percent, up for a fourth day, after stronger-than-expected November sales at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reduced concerns about the outlook for the key unit of the Indian auto maker.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) gains 2 percent after it said on Monday Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd. (Caraco), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has acquired URL generic business from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (4502.T).

Caution also prevails ahead of the RBI policy review. India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold.