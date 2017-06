Stock brokers trade in a brokerage firm in Kolkata February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex and the Nifty pare gains with the benchmark index and the 50-share NSE index both flat.

Blue chips lead decliners, with ITC (ITC.NS), Infosys (INFY.NS) and banking stocks all down.

Foreign investor selling has been a top concern this week, with net sales reaching a provisional 13.4 billion rupees over the previous three sessions.