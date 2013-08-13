Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose 1.5 percent on Tuesday, marking its biggest single-day gain in almost a month, as IT shares such as Infosys rose to a 28-month high on optimism about the sector's business outlook while beaten-down lenders rose on value buying.

Additional measures by the government since Monday, aimed at attracting capital inflows into a weak economy and to control a wide current account deficit, were also seen boosting sentiment.

The government on Tuesday also raised the import duty on gold to 10 percent from 8 percent and that on silver to 10 percent from 6 percent.

Traders continue to monitor the rupee and await further steps by the government to prop up the troubled currency, while eyeing global developments related to stimulus withdrawal in the U.S. to gauge the near-term direction of the market.

"Economy is in a bad shape the trend remains down for markets. Rupee, elections and Fed tapering concerns would weigh in the short term," said Vijay Kedia, director at private wealth management firm Kedia Securities.

The Sensex rose 1.49 percent, or 282.86 points, to end at 19,229.84, rising for a third consecutive day to mark its highest close since August 1.

The Nifty rose 1.55 percent, or 86.90 points, to end at 5,699.30, closing just a tad below the psychologically important 5,700 level.

IT shares gained as the rupee remained near a record low and on increasing optimism about the sector's business outlook. Infosys (INFY.NS) rose 2.6 percent while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) ended 0.3 percent higher.

Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) shares rose 5.1 percent after its April-June standalone net profit saw an over-three-fold rise to 5.99 billion rupees.

Banking shares gained on value buying. ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) rose 2.9 percent while HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) ended 3 percent up.

The Bank Nifty fell 16.3 percent in four consecutive weekly falls, as of Thursday's close.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) gained 1.1 percent adding to Monday's 7.1 percent rise after April-June earnings were seen as positive after factoring out a provisioning charge to settle a patent suit.

Cipla (CIPL.NS) gained 2.2 percent, rising for a third day after its April-June net profit rose 18.5 percent to 4.75 billion rupees.

DLF (DLF.NS) gained 7.9 percent after the company's April-June earnings surpassed expectations.

Marico (MRCO.NS) shares rose 4.7 percent after the company reported a rise of 27.4 percent in April-June profit, beating analysts' estimates.

However, among decliners, Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) fell 2.8 percent after its profit adjusted for higher other income came in lower than expectations.

