MUMBAI The BSE Sensex snapped a two-day fall to end 0.65 percent higher on Tuesday, helped by better-than-expected earnings from Tata Consultancy Services, the country's leading software services exporter.

TCS, which posted results post trading hours on Monday, saw its biggest single day gain in nearly three years after the company said it expects to outperform the sector outlook. It rose 12.2 percent.

The bullish performance also helped pull up rival Infosys shares which have fallen 16 percent since its earnings till Monday. Infosys shares pared losses and ended 1.7 percent up.

The IT index rose 4.37 percent, also helped by the sharp fall in the rupee, which hit a three-and-half month low.

The Sensex rose 0.65 percent to 17,207.29 points while the broader 50-share Nifty added 0.42 percent to be at 5,222.65 points.

"The gains were largely driven by IT stocks which jumped up strongly after TCS showed confidence in their growth prospects for FY13, and a weakened rupee helped," said Rikesh Parikh, vice president-equities, Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd.

However, rollover in stocks remain at a three-month low ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday, he said, pointing to a bearish outlook.

Telecoms shares lost for a second successive day as sentiment remained dour as a regulatory proposal to increase the price of 2G spectrum continued to weigh on the sector.

Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS), the biggest by subscriber base, was down 1.65 percent at 307.35 rupees.

Idea Cellular fell 4.2 percent and Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) shed 1.4 percent.

The TRAI proposed a near tenfold increase in the price of 2G spectrum in a reissue of licences being stripped from mobile operators, drawing howls of protest from companies hoping to win them back.

State-run oil firms witnessed some buying interest after local media reported that the government has agreed in-principle to allow diesel prices to be market-determined.

Analysts estimate a maximum 3-5 rupees hike in diesel prices this fiscal year. BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) ended between 1.6 -2 percent higher.

India's competition watchdog imposed hefty penalties against agrichemical manufacturers, sparking fears similar action will follow regarding cement makers.

United Phosphorous fell 6.1 percent, while Excel Crop Care ended 4.4 percent lower after the Competition Commission of India imposed a penalty of 9 percent of the average of their standalone turnover over the past three years.

Cement companies also fell on fears of a similar adverse ruling.

ACC(ACC.NS) fell 2.4 percent, while Ambuja Cements lost 4.6 percent.

