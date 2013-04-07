A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Indian stock markets will be closely tracking foreign investor activity.

Worries that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) would start paring some of their holdings led the Nifty to its lowest close since the government's "big bang" reforms in September sparked a powerful rally.

Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services company, will report fiscal fourth-quarter results on Friday, setting the tone for Jan-March earnings results season.

Meanwhile, factory output data for February and March CPI data will set the tone for the May 3 policy review.

India's record high current account deficit in the December quarter has sparked concerns the central bank may keep rates on hold next month.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Monday: Trade Minister Anand Sharma press briefing in Switzerland

Tuesday: India's National Green Tribunal will hear a case over the closure of Sterlite Industries Ltd STRL.NS copper smelter.

Wednesday: Trade data for March

Money supply data

Friday: Feb industrial output data

March CPI data

Infosys, Development Credit Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS) Jan-March earnings