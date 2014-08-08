A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

The BSE Sensex and the Nifty seen flat-to-lower as investors eye global factors.

Concerns about potential U.S. strikes on Iraq and tensions between the West and Russia are among geo-political risk factors.

At home, investors will also focus on July consumer inflation data on Tuesday amid continued concerns about reduced monsoon rainfalls.

Market heavyweights such as Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) will report earnings during the week.

Markets will be closed on Friday for Independence Day.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Mon: Tata Motors, Jet Airways (JET.NS) earnings,

Tues: U.S. Federal budget, India Industrial output data for June and CPI data for July; Jaiprakash Associates (JAIA.NS) earnings

Wed: U.S. June business inventories; GVK Power and Infrastructure (GVKP.NS) and GMR Infrastructure (GMRI.NS) earnings

Thurs: India WPI data for July

Fri: Markets are closed; U.S. industrial/manufacturing data

(Reporting by Indulal P)