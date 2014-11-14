Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BSE Sensex to largely track global events for direction.

Japanese growth data on Monday to provide direction early on.

Caution to prevail in domestic markets ahead of RBI policy review on Dec. 2.

Bonds may continue to retreat after touching more than 15-month highs on Nov. 13.

Continued fall in global crude prices to support sentiment for debt.

10-year bond seen in an 8.15 to 8.35 percent range next week.

Rupee seen in a 61.50 to 62.00 range early next week and a broad 61.20 to 62.20 band next week.

Nifty seen holding between 8,300 and 8,500 range for the week.

With July-September earnings reporting season almost over, stock investors would focus on foreign flows.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Abhishek Vishnoi)