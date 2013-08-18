Reuters Market Eye - The outlook for shares remains weak as the rupee has tumbled to a record low despite various measures undertaken to prop up the currency.

The Reserve Bank of India's measures announced on August 14 to restrict how much citizens and companies can invest abroad raised fears of outright capital controls that would further undermine the confidence of foreign investors.

Traders say policy makers will need to unveil a credible plan to attract foreign inflows to support the rupee, but fear instead the central bank or the government will resort to measures that fail to prevent further currency falls.

Release of minutes from the Federal Reserve would also be watched amid increased expectations the U.S. central bank will start the withdrawal of its monetary stimulus.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Wednesday: Tata Motors Ltd's(TAMO.NS) annual shareholders' meeting

Release of Fed minutes

(By Abhishek Vishnoi)