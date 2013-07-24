A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is down after five days of gains, dragged by lenders which fell on fresh measures by the Reserve Bank of India to curb liquidity.

The BSE Sensex is down 0.43 percent, while the broader Nifty falls 0.83 percent.

Lenders dependent on wholesale short-term funding fall the most.

IndusInd Bank Ltd (INBK.NS) is down 6.74 percent, while Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS) falls 6.31 percent and Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS) declines 4.5 percent.

The RBI took new steps on Tuesday to support the rupee, including lowering the overall limit for borrowing under the daily liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) - which offers funds in exchange for collateral - for each bank to 0.5 percent of deposits from 1 percent.