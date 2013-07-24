India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is down after five days of gains, dragged by lenders which fell on fresh measures by the Reserve Bank of India to curb liquidity.
The BSE Sensex is down 0.43 percent, while the broader Nifty falls 0.83 percent.
Lenders dependent on wholesale short-term funding fall the most.
IndusInd Bank Ltd (INBK.NS) is down 6.74 percent, while Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS) falls 6.31 percent and Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS) declines 4.5 percent.
The RBI took new steps on Tuesday to support the rupee, including lowering the overall limit for borrowing under the daily liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) - which offers funds in exchange for collateral - for each bank to 0.5 percent of deposits from 1 percent.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.