MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose well over 2 percent on Wednesday, posting their biggest daily percentage gains since January 3, as continued hopes the RBI would cut interest rates sparked a rally in sectors such as autos and banks.

Infrastructure stocks such as GMR Infrastructure surged on media reports of a government meeting scheduled on Wednesday by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to discuss stalled projects.

The hopes for monetary relief boosted domestic stocks for a third consecutive day, marking a recovery from steep falls in May, when markets were hit by a toxic mix of global risk aversion and worries about India's economic and fiscal fundamentals.

Slowing policy reforms had been another major impediment to Indian markets, though analysts cited tentative hopes the government will begin to expedite some measures, such as in infrastructure.

Indian stocks outperformed gains in other Asian indexes on Wednesday, with some blue chips seen as oversold after the benchmark BSE index fell to a 2012 intraday low on Monday, marking a 15 percent drop from the year's peak hit in February.

"Its an oversold market and large part of today's sporadic rise is on account of short-covering caused by rate cut expectations," said Deven Choksey, managing director of K. R. Choksey Securities.

India's main 30-share BSE index rose 2.71 percent to end at 16,454.30 points, almost matching the 2.72 percent gain seen on January 3.

The broader 50-share Nifty rose 2.75 percent to 4,977.10 points, also marking its biggest gain since January 3.

Data showing India's economy grew at a nine-year low of 5.3 percent during the last fiscal quarter, slumping oil prices, and recent comments from a Reserve Bank of India deputy governor that were widely seen as more dovish have boosted expectations for rate cuts.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed a majority of analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut the repo rate during its June 18 meeting, though inflation and industrial output data next week will be key in adjusting those expectations.

The gains came even as foreign institutional investors have sold Indian stocks worth 13.47 billion rupeesin June as of Tuesday's close, according to regulatory data.

Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index, rose for a third consecutive day. HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) gained 3.7 percent.

Autos, which would benefit from lower financing costs should interest rates be lowered, gained as well.

Tata Motors rose 5.8 percent, its biggest single day gain since February 15, after falling 16.5 percent last week, its worst weekly fall since October 2008, because of disappointing operating margins at unit Jaguar Land Rover.

Infrastructure stocks extended gains on hopes the government is looking to kickstart stalled projects, with local media reporting the prime minister has called for a meeting between different ministers to discuss the matter.

About 1.5 trillion rupees in infrastructure projects have been stalled due to various hurdles and bottlenecks, according to these media reports.

GMR Infrastructure surged 11.6 percent, while IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRBI.NS) surged 7 percent.

Shares in consumer good stocks rallied as well, recovering from recent steep falls. ITC (ITC.NS) gained 3.8 percent after the cigarette maker had dropped 10.6 percent since hitting a record high on April 27 as of Tuesday's close.

Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) gained 3.1 percent.

