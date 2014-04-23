People look at a large screen displaying the BSE Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and the Nifty hit record highs for the third consecutive session on Wednesday on the back of gains in blue-chip stocks.

The benchmark index hits a record high of 22,901.65. The broader Nifty hits a life high of 6,861.60.

Both the indices were trading around 0.3 percent higher at 2:04 p.m.

Blue-chip stocks continue to gain with Oil and Natural Gas Corp up 1.6 percent, while capital goods stocks such as Larsen and Toubro climbs 1.4 percent, adding to its 1.8 percent gain on Tuesday. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains 2.01 percent.

Shares in third largest software exporter Wipro Ltd continue to trade lower for the third straight session after giving weak IT services outlook.

Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 1.63 billion rupees ($26.8 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed, continuing their buying spree for the third straight session.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)