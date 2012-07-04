Workers pull a hand-cart in front of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex gains 0.13 percent, while Nifty adds 0.2 percent, marking a third straight session of in-range trading.

Shares see some profit-booking and consolidation after a 7.5 percent rise in the BSE index in June.

Falls in European equities, a spike in Brent crude prices, and worries about below-average rainfalls during the monsoon season, impacting the farming sector and hence food prices, also weigh, traders say.

Banks such as State Bank of India (SBI.NS) gain, but other blue chips lead decliners: Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) falls 0.4 percent, while Infosys (INFY.NS) falls 0.4 percent.

(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)