An investor watches the share index at a local share and stock market in Chandigarh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 0.08 percent while the broader Nifty is down 0.01 percent in choppy trade. Volumes are low as traders await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting later in the day.

Traders say markets could see short-term buying if the Reserve Bank of India gives more direction on how long its liquidity curbing measures are likely to continue.

Jet Airways (JET.NS) shares are up 2.97 percent after the airline received conditional approval from the foreign investment regulator to sell a $379 million stake to Etihad Airways.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma)