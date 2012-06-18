People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose to a six-week high on Monday, tracking gains in Asian shares after pro-bailout parties eked out a slim majority in Greece's election, though gains were capped as traders await the central bank decision.

The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut the repo rate by at least 25 basis points, with some investors also expecting a cut in the cash reserve ratio. A decision is due at around 11 a.m.

The BSE Sensex rose 0.71 percent to 17,068.69 points, after earlier hitting its highest intraday level since May 4.

The broader 50-share NSE index added 0.70 percent to 5,176.05 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)