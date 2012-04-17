Stock brokers trade in a brokerage firm in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex was flat ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review meeting, with traders widely expecting a cut in the repo rate, and potentially, a joint cut in the cash reserve ratio.

Sectors sensitive to interest rates such as banks and real estate fell on profit-taking ahead of the announcement, due out at 11 am India time.

These stocks have gained on the rate-easing expectations. The Bank Nifty index, for example, fell 0.78 percent. Lenders have gained 2.15 percent this month as of Monday's close, outperforming the 1.31 percent fall in the broader Nifty.

The slowdown in growth indicators over the last couple of quarters indicate the negative effect of a tight monetary stance has intensified, Angel Broking said in a note on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, HSBC said moderate growth will help gradually ease core inflation pressures, though it saw upside risks from the weak currency and elevated oil prices.

The Sensex was up 0.04 percent, while the 50-share Nifty was down 0.03 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)