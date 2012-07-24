Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex gains 0.24 percent, while the 50-share Nifty advances 0.22 percent on data showing China's manufacturing output in July grew at its fastest pace in nine months, traders say.

The news is a welcome development after Spain's debt woes had dominated headlines, traders say. Domestic indexes had fallen in each of the previous two sessions.

Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) shares gains 3.6 percent a day after April-June Net profit doubled, handily beating estimates.

However, India's no. 3 software services company Wipro (WIPR.NS) shares drop 3.6 percent after issuing a muted sales forecast for the quarter.

Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 1.09 billion rupees on Monday.