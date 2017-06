A broker looks at a terminal while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls around 100 points, after earlier hitting its lowest since Jan 9 on global economy fears, but trims some of its earlier losses.

Some bargain hunting lifts blue chips such as Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) and Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), though other stocks still broadly in the red.

A continued recovery in Indian rupee, after hitting a record low against the dollar on Thursday, also helps sentiment.