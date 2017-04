A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose over 300 points on Thursday to snap a three-day losing streak as lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd surged on value buying and hopes of gains on bond portfolios after the central bank's biggest debt auction.

The Bank Nifty surged 1.8 percent, led by gains of 3.3 percent in ICICI Bank shares and 2.3 percent in Axis Bank Ltd.

The Sensex and the Nifty closed up around 1.6 percent each, recovering from a 2-1/2 week low in the previous session.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)